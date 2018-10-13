Bruce Cassidy Gives ALCS Prediction Ahead Of Red Sox-Astros Game 1

Bruce Cassidy is feeling pretty confident about another Boston sports team.

The Bruins head coach is hoping some of his team’s luck wears off on the Red Sox after the B’s routed the Detroit Red Wings 8-2 at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

The attention now turns to the Red Sox as they get set to begin their American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. And Cassidy likes the Sox’s chances of heading to the World Series.

After the Black and Gold’s victory, Cassidy was asked who he thought would take the ALCS. His answer won’t disappoint Red Sox fans.

Bruce Cassidy’s ALCS prediction? “Red Sox in 6” — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 13, 2018

Good call, coach.

First pitch for Game 1 set for 8:09 p.m. ET as the Red Sox look to get back to the World Series for the first time since 2013.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images