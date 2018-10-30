Bruce Cassidy Hopes Bruins Can Follow In Red Sox’s Championship Footsteps

The Boston Red Sox have set the bar high for the other professional sports teams after they captured the World Series championship Sunday night.

Although the Red Sox’s season now is over, the Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics and New England Patriots all are in the middle of their respective seasons. The C’s are the favorites to win the Eastern Conference while the Patriots look destined for another Super Bowl.

And the Bruins are looking to add to Boston’s dominance. The team currently is 6-3-2, but it certainly could be a lot worse considering the injuries they’re plagued with.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy wants to continue the Black and Gold’s success far beyond the regular season. And he’s using the Red Sox’s championship as motivation for his own team.

(I’m) happy for them, they had a great season. It’s good for the city,” Cassidy said, via NHL.com’s Eric Russo. “It pushes the other three, four major franchises. We’d love to be able to follow in their footsteps. They had a great year, they deserved it; they were the best team and they played like it.

“To me watching, it was such a team effort,” he added. “Their best players have to be their best players, but it was good to see them getting contributions from everyone. As a coach you love to see everyone do their part.”

Like Sox manager Alex Cora, Cassidy has been getting contributions from everyone in the lineup. With names like Charlie McAvoy, Torey Krug and David Backes out, people like Brandon Carlo and Jeremy Lauzon have stepped up when called upon.

The Bruins’ season still is young, and there’s no telling how it will end. But it’s certainly nice to know the Red Sox have provided a little extra boost the city’s hockey team.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images