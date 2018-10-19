Bruce Cassidy Identifies What Went Wrong In Bruins’ OT Loss To Oilers

The Boston Bruins looked better Thursday night than Wednesday, but it still wasn’t enough.

The B’s lost 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday, falling just 37 seconds into overtime.

While the outcome wasn’t ideal, the Bruins still got a point out of the game and managed to improve on some of the things that befell them in Wednesday’s loss to the Calgary Flames. Still, there was plenty Boston could have done better.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy detailed to NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley what he felt went wrong in the loss. To hear what he had to say, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images