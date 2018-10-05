Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Bruins’ Compete Level In 4-0 Win Vs. Sabres

Bruce Cassidy wasn’t happy with the Boston Bruins’ performance in Wednesday night’s 7-0 season-opening loss to the Washington Capitals.

The Bruins bench boss would have liked an opportunity to hold a practice Thursday, but the NHL schedule had other ideas as Boston had to battle the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Boston was much more locked in Thursday, as the B’s jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a Zdeno Chara goal and cruised to a 4-0 win over Buffalo.

After the game, Cassidy told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley that he was pleased with his team’s compete level against the Sabres after their dud against the Caps.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images