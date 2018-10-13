Bruce Cassidy Praises Bruins’ Full-Team Effort In Win Over Red Wings

Bruce Cassidy has a lot to like about Saturday’s victory.

The Boston Bruins routed the Detroit Red Wings 8-2 in a matinee contest at TD Garden. David Pastrnak netted a hat trick while four members of the Black and Gold tallied their first goal of the season.

It was a full-team effort and Cassidy had plenty of praise to go around when he caught up with NESN’s Andy Brickley and Jack Edwards after the game. To hear from the head coach, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images