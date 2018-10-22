Bruce Cassidy Provides Update On Charlie McAvoy, Torey Krug, Others

It’s been a recent string of bad luck for the Bruins.

Boston lost its third straight game Saturday night in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks. But aside from the loss, the team also is without three of their six defensemen and lost their third-line center in David Backes shortly before Saturday’s game.

While the Black and Gold prepare to close out their four-game road trip in Ottawa against the Senators on Tuesday, head coach Bruce Cassidy addressed the media Monday, and provided some updates regarding his injured players.

Both Kevan Miller and Charlie McAvoy were sent back to Boston ahead of the game for further testing. Miller took a shot off his hand against Edmonton, while McAvoy hasn’t been 100 percent since taking a hit against the Oilers.

Bruce Cassidy provided the following injury updates after practice in Ottawa: Torey Krug: "Was on his way to skate with us, but had flight issues. He’s back skating." Kevan Miller: "Saw doctor. Will have further update on him when we get back [home]. Definitely out tomorrow." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 22, 2018

While Cassidy said he won’t have an official update on Miller until the team returns home, he seemed optimistic that McAvoy’s injury isn’t related to the heart condition the 20-year-old had corrected last season, according to NHL.com’s Eric Russo.

The team has been without Torey Krug all season after the defenseman suffered an ankle injury in the preseason. Boston specifically has been missing him on the power play, but Cassidy said Krug could be practicing with the squad later this week. And if it weren’t for his flight issues, he’d be in Ottawa.

Lastly, Cassidy shed a little light on Backes, who was scratched minutes before the puck dropped against Vancouver. The head coach noted he wasn’t feeling well, and on Monday said the center also was sent back to Boston to “have some tests done.”

It’s certainly a concern for Backes, who has a history of concussions and took a high hit against Edmonton. And while we won’t know much more about Miller and McAvoy until Tuesday, it is good news that Krug is back skating and will be back with the team this week.