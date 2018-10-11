Bruce Cassidy Sheds Light On Whether He’ll Tinker With Bruins’ Top Line

The Boston Bruins have one of, if not the best top line in the NHL.

The trio of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand dominated the league last season and picked up right where they left off. During the B’s home opener against the Ottawa Senators on Monday, the three tallied 11 (!) points, which included a Bergeron hat trick.

There was some talk about potentially splitting up the first line with the absence of Rick Nash on David Krejci’s wing. But after Boston’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday, head coach Bruce Cassidy laid any rumor of doing so to rest.

Any talk of breaking up the Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak line? Cassidy: "No. Hands off. Right where they are, right now in my pockets. They're not getting changed up."#NHLBruins — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 10, 2018

That settles that.

So when the Bruins welcome the Edmonton Oilers to TD Garden on Thursday, don’t expect the first line to look any different.

