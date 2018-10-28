Bruce Cassidy Laments ‘Self-Inflicted’ Wounds By Bruins Vs. Canadiens

It was a tough loss for the Boston Bruins against the Montreal Canadiens.

The team dropped their first game at home in a 3-0 loss Saturday night. Montreal scored twice in the first and Ryan Donato’s goal was called back after it was determined he was offsides.

After the game, B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy caught up with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley to talk about how the Black and Gold have struggled when trying to come back from a deficit.

To hear from Cassidy, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images