Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins’ Attention To Detail Results In Zdeno Chara Goal Vs. Sabres

by on Thu, Oct 4, 2018 at 9:14PM

After a lackluster showing in Wednesday’s season-opening loss to the Washington Capitals, the Boston Bruins were much more focused Thursday night in Buffalo.

The B’s attention to detail was on full display early against the Sabres, when David Pastrnak broke up a two-on-one by diving to deflect a pass. Pastrnak’s defense turned into offense for Boston, as the Bruins gathered the puck and rushed up ice. Brad Marchand slid a cross-ice pass to Zdeno Chara who found the back of the net for his first goal of the season.

To see the Bruins turn defense into offense, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties