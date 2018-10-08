Bruins’ Brad Marchand Determined To Leave Positive Legacy Behind After NHL Career

Brad Marchand has had his fair share of run-ins with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

The Boston Bruins winger is no stranger to discipline from the league, as has been suspended six times while being fined on three occasions throughout his career.

While he’s part of one of the best top lines in the league and consistently puts up impeccable numbers, Marchand has garnered a reputation as somewhat of a dirty player. Since he’s a repeat offender, the league may not look kindly on him if he has to have another hearing with Player Safety this season.

And Marchand knows he needs to be careful.

“It’s a very fine line. The biggest thing is how you react in a split-second decision,” he told The Athletic’s Joe McDonald. “When you react in a certain way then consequences come with it, so it’s about how to manage those reactions, which is very tough to do. You’re completely retraining your mind to act a certain way and that takes time.”

While there’s no telling what the future holds for Marchand’s season, it sounds as if he’s ready to leave behind a positive legacy, but one tarnished by his actions.

“I’ve had a pretty good career and I don’t want to be remembered for (those antics),” Marchand said. “It’s about trying to clear all of that up now.”

He’s already off to a stellar start this season. Marchand already has tallied seven points with as many assists through three games, including a four-helper night against the Buffalo Sabres.

