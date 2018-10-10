Bruins Change Game Time For Saturday’s Game Vs. Red Wings To Avoid Red Sox Conflict

The Boston Bruins are making sure New England sports fans don’t have to make a viewing choice two nights in a row.

The Bruins announced Wednesday a change in start time for their game Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. Originally a 7 p.m. game, the Bruins-Red Wings game will instead begin at 3 p.m. as to not go up against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

Local fans won’t be as lucky Sunday night. The Red Sox and Astros are scheduled to play Game 2 of the ALCS shortly after 7 p.m., roughly an hour and a half before the Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs in “Sunday Night Football” at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images