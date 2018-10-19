Amica Coverage Cam Play of the Game

Bruins’ Defense Subdues Connor McDavid In First Period Vs. Oilers

by on Thu, Oct 18, 2018 at 10:16PM

Connor McDavid presents an immense challenge to opposing defenses, but the Bruins answered the bell early Thursday night.

Boston managed to prevent Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid from logging a first-period shot on goal as the two teams battled through a scoreless opening 20 minutes at Rogers Place.

After the first frame, NESN’s Billy Jaffe broke down how the B’s managed to keep the 21-year-old superstar at bay. To hear what he had to say, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

