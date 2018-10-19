Bruins’ Defense Subdues Connor McDavid In First Period Vs. Oilers

Connor McDavid presents an immense challenge to opposing defenses, but the Bruins answered the bell early Thursday night.

Boston managed to prevent Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid from logging a first-period shot on goal as the two teams battled through a scoreless opening 20 minutes at Rogers Place.

After the first frame, NESN’s Billy Jaffe broke down how the B’s managed to keep the 21-year-old superstar at bay. To hear what he had to say, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports