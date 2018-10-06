Bruins Describe Excitement, Emotions That Come With Home Opener

Monday is set up to be a big day for Boston sports.

In addition to the Red Sox doing battle with the New York Yankees in Game 3 of their American League Division Series, the Bruins will host the Ottawa Senators for their first home game of the 2018-19 NHL campaign.

Ahead of the Columbus Day matinee at TD Garden, several Bruins described all of the emotions that players experience during home openers. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.