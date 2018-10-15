Bruins Forward Patrice Bergeron Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron was nearly unstoppable last week, so it’s no surprise he was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

Bergeron began last week with a hat trick and an assist in a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators in Boston’s home opener Monday. He tallied a goal and an assist in the Bruins’ 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, then added three assists in an 8-2 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Relive Patrice Bergeron's fourth career hat trick, courtesy of @Enterprise. pic.twitter.com/LSr6Gb2xDU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 9, 2018

Overall, the veteran forward totaled nine points (four goals, five assists) in three games. He has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in five games overall this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly was named the Second Star of the Week after posting seven points (one goal, six assists) in three games. Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho was named the Third Star of the Week with seven points (three goals, four assists) in three games.

