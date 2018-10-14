Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Explains What He Loves About Boston Sports Scene

It’s a fun time to be a Boston sports fan.

The Bruins are in the midst of a four-game winning streak, the Red Sox are in the American League Championship Series, the New England Patriots are preparing for their Sunday night matchup against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and the Celtics open their season Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s easy to tell the fans are excited. And some of that excitement showed at TD Garden during the Bruins’ 8-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. After Anders Bjork made it 6-2 in the third period, a “let’s go Red Sox” broke out from the crowd.

And one Bruins player made sure it didn’t go unnoticed.

“It’s special,” Jake DeBrusk said, via The Athletic’s Joe McDonald. “You can hear the chants throughout the game and there were even (Yankees suck) chants during our home opener. I might be a band-wagoner but I’m all for Boston, whether that Celtics, Patriots or the Red Sox. Everyone here really supports their teams and that’s what I love about Boston.”

Just last week, a “Yankees suck” chant rang through the Garden crowd during Boston’s 6-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators ahead of Game 3 of the Red Sox’s AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.

It’s safe to say Boston has some passionate fans.

