Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Denies Flyers’ Claude Giroux With Sweet Pad Save

Jaroslav Halak has started half of the Boston Bruins’ first 10 games of the season, and the veteran goaltender has made the most of his opportunities on the ice.

Halak turned in his second shutout of the campaign Thursday night in the Bruins’ 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. While Halak recorded 26 saves against Philly, it’s safe to say his pad save on Claude Giroux was his finest of the contest.

To see the TD Bank Save of the Game, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports