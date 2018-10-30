Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Looks To Continue Strong Start In Tilt Vs. Hurricanes

Jarsolav Halak sure hasn’t been playing like a backup netminder.

The Boston Bruins goalie has earned a 3-0-2 record through five starts this season, including a 1.43 goals against average and two shootouts.

Halak dazzled in his last start, posting 26 saves to hold the Philadelphia scoreless in the Bruins’ 3-0 win over the Flyers last Thursday. He’ll look to keep it going Tuesday night when Boston visits the Carolina Hurricanes.

To see highlights of Halak’s performance against the Flyers, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout” presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports