Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Makes Big Save On Kailer Yamamoto In Second Period

The Boston Bruins fell in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, but it could have been a regulation loss if not for some key saves from goaltender Jaroslav Halak.

In the second period, Kailer Yamamoto scored his first career NHL goal to put the Oilers ahead 2-1. Not much later, Yamamoto skated in on a 2-on-1 and ripped a shot at Halak, but the netminder turned it away. Shortly thereafter, the B’s scored to even things up.

To see Halak’s save and Andy Brickley’s breakdown of it, check out the “TD Bank Save of the Game,” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images