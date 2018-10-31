Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Makes Timely Save On Warren Foegele’s Breakaway Attempt

It was another fine night in between the pipes for Jaroslav Halak.

Halak, who’s yet to lose a game in regulation this season, made 42 saves on 44 attempts in the Boston Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at PNC Arena.

The Hurricanes grabbed an early 1-0 lead and threatened to double their lead when Warren Foegele found himself on a breakaway. Luckily for the B’s, Halak stood tall and denied Foegele before the visitors took control.

