Bruins Looking To Execute Cleaner Neutral Zone Breakouts Early In Season

The Boston Bruins have recorded back-to-back wins since dropping their season opener to the Washington Capitals.

Bruce Cassidy’s team has been sharper since the 7-0 shellacking the B’s suffered against the defending champions, but the Bruins still have a number of things they can improve on early in the season, including having cleaner breakouts.

Boston was crisper early in Thursday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers, as Charlie McAvoy, Zdeno Chara and David Pastrnak executed a clean breakout through the neutral zone.

To see NESN’s Andry Brickley break down the breakout, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images