Bruins’ Noel Acciari Bloodied In Fight Against Canucks’ Bo Horvat

Noel Acciari is not afraid to drop the gloves.

The Bruins forward went at it with Canucks’ Bo Horvat in the second period of Boston’s Saturday night game against Vancouver at Rogers Arena. Horvat steamrolled Joakim Nordstrom and Acciari immediately tangled himself up with the center.

The two exchanged blows, but Acciari looked to take the worst of it before they hit the ice.

You can watch a video of the tussle here, courtesy of the Nation Network’s Brady Trettenero.

It was Acciari’s first fighting major of the season, but was missing from the B’s bench for quite some time. However, he emerged from the locker room after getting a gash under his left eye cleaned up.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images