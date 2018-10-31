Bruins Notes: Jaroslav Halak Dazzles For Boston, Picks Up Fourth Win Vs. Hurricanes

Jaroslav Halak played a crucial role for Boston on Tuesday night.

The Bruins netminder got his sixth start of the season in net against the Hurricanes and made 42 saves in Boston’s 3-2 win against Carolina. Halak remained undefeated in regulation and improved to 4-0-2 on the season.

The 33-year-old continued to capitalize on his opportunities between the pipes, and on a night when the Bruins were outshot 44-31, he gave his team a chance to win.

Throughout his starts, Halak has not surrendered more than three goals and continues to make highlight-reel saves. He’s become an integral part of this Bruins team’s success seeing as he’s been on the ice for four of Boston’s seven wins this season.

Here are some other notes from Tuesday’s Bruins-Hurricanes game:

— The top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak continued to be a pest for opponents.

Pastrnak had a goal, while Marchand netted two of his own and Bergeron added three assists to his season total. But as dominant as they were in the second and third period, head coach Bruce Cassidy shook things up after a slow start to the first.

“I had no issue with those three. I just felt some other players were given opportunity,” Cassidy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “And I didn’t think they were nearly competitive enough on the puck. We just kind of threw it in the blender a little bit and let some people watch for a while until they found their game.”

— Torey Krug made his NHL debut after missing the last three weeks with an ankle injury.

He logged 18:13 of ice time and had an assist in the win.

— Prior to the game, the team placed Charlie McAvoy on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

It’s believed the defenseman was injured against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 18. There’s no timetable for McAvoy’s return.

