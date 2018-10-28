Bruins Notes: Tuukka Rask Struggles, Assessed Penalty In Loss Vs. Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens got to Tuukka Rask early Saturday night.

The Bruins goalie gave up two goals just 1:21 apart in the opening period of Boston’s 3-0 loss at TD Garden. It wasn’t the best outing for Rask, whose record slipped to 3-3. He stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced, but it wasn’t enough as Habs netminder Carey Price was perfect between the pipes.

Montreal capitalized early with Brendan Gallagher scoring with 10:42 left in the first before Max Domi gave his team some insurance a minute later when Rask was caught out of the crease.

Despite the 60-minute struggle, Rask knows he needs to better in net.

“It took us a few minutes to get going again (after Gallagher’s goal),” he said, as seen on “Bruins Overtime Live.” “I have to make that save. Whatever. Next time I’ll be better.”

The first few minutes of the game have been Rask’s Achilles’ heel this season. The 31-year-old has surrendered 17 goals in six starts. Of those 17, five have come during the first 11 minutes.

To add insult to injury, Rask also was assessed a tripping penalty in the third with his team on the power play.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Bruins-Canadiens game:

— The loss marked the first at home for the Bruins this season and the second time they’ve been shut out this season.

“We just did not have it,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I thought we did not execute well enough. Two goals shouldn’t beat you at home.”

— Carey Price passed Patrick Roy and moved to second all-time in Canadiens goalie wins history with his 290th victory Saturday.

— The trio of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak were held point-less for just the fourth time this season. The Bruins are 1-3 when no member of that trio scores a goal or has an assist.

The top line did combine for 11 shots on goal.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images