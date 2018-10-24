Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins’ Patience In Defensive Zone Leads To David Pastrnak Goal Vs. Senators

by on Tue, Oct 23, 2018 at 9:14PM

Patience can be a virtue. Just ask the Boston Bruins.

With possession in their defensive zone in the first period Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre, the Bruins opted to flip the puck to the neutral zone rather than try a risky pass that could have led to a turnover.

The decision proved to be the right one, as David Pastrnak capped off the sequence with his ninth goal of the season to give Boston an early lead over the Ottawa Senators.

To see NESN’s Andy Brickley break down Pastrank’s tally, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties