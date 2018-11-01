Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron’s Hot Start Summarized In One Interesting Stat

Patrice Bergeron is off to a stellar start. And in other news, water is wet.
The Bruins’ star center has been a key figure for Boston for many years, and if his first 12 games of the current campaign are any indication, he’ll continue to be an integral part of the operation for the foreseeable future.
The 33-year-old is slashing 7-12-19 so far while centering Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, with the trio continuing their dominance that saw them cement themselves as the NHL’s best line last season.
Not only has Bergeron’s start helped Boston to a 7-3-2 record, but his scoring is coming at a volume that hasn’t been done by a Bruin for quite some time.
Take a look at this stat from Hockey Reference.
The alternate captain underwent groin surgery during the offseason and didn’t play any preseason games. However, the results have made it abundantly clear that he hasn’t missed a beat.
