Bruins Place Defenseman Charlie McAvoy On IR With Undisclosed Injury

If you were looking for good news on Charlie McAvoy, today isn’t your day.
The Boston Bruins defenseman has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, a team spokesperson told The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont. McAvoy has missed the team’s last four game’s since suffering an injury Oct. 18 against the Edmonton Oilers.
The severity of McAvoy’s injury, as well as a possible timetable to return, both remain unclear. However, the fact he’s been placed on IR 12 days after suffering the injury — players must be out for at least seven days after getting injured to qualify for IR — suggests the Bruins expect him to miss extended time.
The third-year blueliner has one goal and five assists through seven games this season.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP