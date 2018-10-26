Bruins’ Power Play Gets Back On Track In Road Victory Over Senators

The Bruins’ power play went cold on their recent Canadian road trip, but Boston managed to turn it around on the man advantage in the final contest of the four-game set.

The B’s potted two power-play goals in their 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday courtesy of David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron. Krejci’s tally was particularly sharp, as Boston executed a picture-perfect sequence off a draw, capped off by the veteran center lighting the lamp.

To see a replay of Krejci’s goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports