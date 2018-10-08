Bruins Take on Ottawa At Home Against Erik Karlsson-Less Senators

Ottawa will be without a familiar face when it takes the ice against its division rival Boston Bruins on Monday afternoon.

The Senators last month completed a blockbuster trade to send defenseman Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for four players and two future draft picks.

The move certainly improves the Sharks’ defense, especially after Joe Thornton was placed on injured reserve with a knee infection. However, it leaves a hole on the Senators blue line, but sets up the team nicely in the next two NHL drafts.

For more on the Karlsson trade, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by Echostar.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images