Bruins’ Torey Krug Hilariously Roasts David Backes Before Two-Game Road Trip

Boston Bruins hockey is almost here.

The team begins its 2018-19 season Wednesday on the road when Boston takes on the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals before traveling to Buffalo to play the Sabres.

The Black and Gold flew to the nation’s capital Tuesday afternoon and while most players looked as if they were traveling light for the two-game trip, David Backes may have overpacked a bit.

And one of his teammates took notice and didn’t waste any time chiming in.

How long is Backes packing for? — Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) October 2, 2018

As you can see, the center is the only one with a bag and a suitcase (in these pictures, at least), and the team only will be gone until Friday and Torey Krug didn’t pass up an opportunity to roast his teammate.

It is nice to see the defenseman add some humor before the season kicks off, considering he’s sidelined for at least three weeks with an ankle injury sustained during the Bruins’ final preseason game.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images