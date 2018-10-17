Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Gives Reasoning Behind Tough Start To Season

Tuukka Rask’s first game of the NHL season didn’t go as planned.

The Boston Bruins goalie gave up five goals in his team’s matchup against the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals earlier this month. However, Rask has rebounded quite nicely since the dreadful start.

And his explanation for his performance is simple:

“Once you get older, the diesel doesn’t warm up that quick,” Rask said, via the Boston Herald’s Marisa Ingemi. “I’m in the same boat as (Brad Marchand). You try to be as ready as you can for the start of the season, but I think you’ve seen it around the league, how many goals have been scored everywhere. Systems aren’t in place yet and there’s a lot more mistakes.”

The 31-year-old seems as if he’s righted some of those mistakes. In his two starts since Washington, Rask has made a combined 60 saves on 65 shots.

He’ll get the opportunity to add to those totals Wednesday night when the B’s take on the Calgary Flames.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images