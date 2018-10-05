Bruins Wrap: Boston Earns First Win Of Season In 4-0 Rout Of Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres were the worst team in the NHL last season, and the Boston Bruins showed Thursday night why it could be another long campaign in western New York.

The B’s earned a 4-0 win over the Sabres at KeyBank Center. It was an impressive bounce-back effort from the Bruins after Wednesday night’s lackluster 7-0 season-opening loss to the Washington Capitals.

The Bruins received goals from Zdeno Chara, Ryan Donato, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron, while Brad Marchand played the role of playmaker with four (!) assists. Veteran goalie Jaroslav Halak picked up his first win in Black and Gold with a 32-save shutout.

The Bruins improve to 1-1-0 with the win, while the Sabres drop to 0-1-0.

Here’s how it all went down:

LINEUP CHANGE AND WELCOME BACK

Anders Bjork returned to the B’s lineup for the first time since Jan. 30. He missed most of last season because of injury. Ryan Donato was elevated to right wing on the second line to begin the game.

ON THE BOARD

The Bruins’ first goal of the season came 6:33 into the first period courtesy of Zdeno Chara. The B’s defenseman took a cross-ice pass from Brad Marchand and beat Sabres goalie Carter Hutton with a super accurate shot. https://www.nhl.com/video/embed/chara-opens-the-scoring/t-299944288/c-61588503?autostart=false

YOUNG GUN DOUBLES LEAD

Donato scored his first goal of the season off a pretty passing sequence from Bergeron and Marchand. Marchand earned his second assist of the night on the goal, which came on the power play.

DOMINATION

The Bruins increased their lead to 3-0 when Pastrnak scored his first goal of the year. Marchand picked up his third assist of the game on the play, while David Krejci tallied his first.

FINISH IT OFF

The Sabres emptied their net with 4:30 to play in the third period, but they couldn’t beat Halak with the extra attacker. Bergeron put the finishing touches on the win with an empty-net goal. Marchand tallied his fourth assist of the night on the goal.

UP NEXT

The Bruins have a few days off before hosting the Ottawa Senators on Monday afternoon in their home opener at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

