Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Win Streak Halts At Four With 5-2 Loss To Flames

The Boston Bruins’ win streak stops at four.

The Flames put up three goals in the first period Wednesday night and Boston couldn’t quite make a comeback. Calgary goalie Mike Smith allowed just two goals on 26 shots and Michael Frolik netted two in the Flames’ 5-2 win over the Bruins at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Boston’s first line remained hot as Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand each scored for the B’s while David Pastrnak notched an assist.

Tuukka Rask made 24 saves, but it wasn’t enough as the Bruins slipped to 4-2-0 while the Flames improved to 4-2-0.

Here’s how it all went down:

TIC-TAC-GOAL

The Flames scored the opening tally at the 5:34 mark of the first when Frolik completed a slick, tic-tac-toe play after Matthew Tkachuk chased down a loose puck and passed it to Mikael Backlund. Frolik finished off the sequence and beat Rask to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.

All the heart eyes for the 3M Line 😍#BOSvsCGY pic.twitter.com/jUuSdRILnL — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 18, 2018

100 FOR JOHNNY HOCKEY

Calgary doubled its lead with 4:40 left in the opening period when Johnny Gaudreau buried a rebound that Rask kicked out in front of the net on Noah Hanifin’s initial shot. The goal marked the 100th of his Gaudreau’s career.



TRIPLE THREAT

Less than a minute later, the Flames went up 3-0 on a Juuso Valimaki wrist shot.

The Bruins looked as if they got one back with just over two minutes left in the first, but Pastrnak’s eighth goal of the season was reversed after Bergeron was ruled offside.

THAT ONE COUNTS

Boston got on the board 2:40 into the second when Bergeron hammered the puck home with a fancy spin move on a pass from David Krejci to cut the deficit to 3-1.

FROLIK STRIKES AGAIN

The Flames regained their three-goal lead 58 seconds later on a Pastrnak defensive-zone turnover. Backlund capitalized and fed Frolik a pass that he flipped past Rask.

FIRST LINE STAYS HOT

Marchand cut Calgary’s lead in half at the 13:45 mark of the second on the power play when he wristed a shot off a near-impossible pass through traffic from Bergeron to beat Smith.

EMPTY NETTER

Tkachuk put a dagger in Boston’s win streak with an empty-net tally, his second goal of the game, to put the contest out of reach for the Bruins.

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their road trip Thursday night when they travel to Edmonton to take on the Oilers. Puck drop from Rogers Place is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images