Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Losing Streak Reaches Three in 2-1 OT Loss Vs. Canucks

For the second consecutive game, the Boston Bruins needed overtime to decide who would be victorious. And for the second consecutive game, it didn’t go in Boston’s favor.

A third-period goal from Joakim Nordstrom tied the game at one, but in the end the Vancouver Canucks came out on top with a 2-1 victory at Rogers Arena.

Bo Horvat netted the game-winning goal late in the overtime frame, while Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom was magnificent in net, stopping 30 of the 31 shots he faced.

Jaroslav Halak dropped his second game in a row as the B’s netminder. He stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced, but it wasn’t enough as Boston slipped to 4-2-2 with the loss, while Vancouver improved to 5-3-0.

Here’s how it all went down:

TURNOVER PROVES COSTLY

Vancouver struck first when Matt Grzelcyk was unable to control the puck at his feet. Brandon Sutter capitalized and was able to slide the puck past Halak for a 1-0 lead just 3:40 into the first period.

When you out battle two Bruins in front to score ⬇️🚨 pic.twitter.com/KqOm0xM2xZ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 21, 2018

FIGHT NIGHT

Noel Acciari wasn’t going to let his teammate get steamrolled by Horvat. After Joakim Nordstrom took a big hit from the center in the second, Acciari dropped the gloves and the two went at it. Acciari got the takedown, but left with a decent-sized gash under his left eye.

The Bruins showed a lot of life in the period with some solid scoring chances and two power plays. But the team couldn’t find the back of the net as they went into the intermission still down by one. Boston outshot Vancouver 15 to 5.

NASTY NORDSTROM

With 12:15 left in the game, Nordstrom finally beat Jakob Markstrom when he came flying down the right wing and snapped a wrist shot to the back of the net to tie the game.

STRONG THIRD FOR B’S

The Bruins flurried Markstrom with shots, but the Vancouver goalie stood on his head and stonewalled the eight opportunities Boston had in the third. Halak was just as strong for the Black and Gold, stopping 10 shots in the period to send the game to overtime.

HORVAT WINS IT IN OT

After Boston had ample opportunities to put the game away, it was the Canucks who emerged with the victory. With 1:48 remaining in overtime, Horvat beat Halak to light the lamp and hand the Bruins their third straight loss.

UP NEXT

Boston closes out its four-game road trip Tuesday night when it takes on the Ottawa Senators. Puck drop from Canadian Tire Centre is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

