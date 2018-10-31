Bruins Wrap: Brad Marchand’s Two Goals Powers Boston Past Hurricanes 3-2

The Boston Bruins are back in the win column.

Boston came back twice from one-goal deficits to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 Tuesday night at PNC Arena. Brad Marchand accounted for two of the team’s three goals while Patrice Bergeron notched three assists on the night. David Pastrnak also added a goal as the first line continued to be an issue for opponents.

Jaroslav Halak was stellar in net, stopping a season-high 42 shots and allowing two goals as he improved to 4-0-2 on the season.

The Bruins now own a 7-3-2 record while the Hurricanes slipped to 6-5-1.

Here’s how it all went down:

DARLING DENIES DEBRUSK

The B’s had a solid chance to strike first, but Scott Darling had other plans. A turnover in the neutral zone allowed Jake DeBrusk a wide open chance, but Darling made a fantastic save to keep the game scoreless.

CANES STRIKE FIRST

With Carolina on the power play after Jeremy Lauzon was called for tripping, Micheal Ferland backhanded a loose pack past Halak with 2:06 remaining in the opening period.

PASTRNAK STAYS HOT

Boston went on the man-advantage when Jordan Staal was sent to the penalty box for high-sticking and Pastrnak capitalized. Torey Krug fed a pass to the first-line winger who tied the game when scored from a sharp angle that somehow got past Darling.

OLD FRIEND BREAKS THE TIE

With just 1:27 left in the second, Dougie Hamilton broke the 1-1 stalemate with a bullet of a one-timer off the face off for the second power play goal for the Hurricanes.

Dougie with the 𝕝𝕒𝕤𝕖𝕣! pic.twitter.com/WevCfMnwB6 — Carolina PumpCANES 🎃 (@NHLCanes) October 31, 2018

BERGERON TO MARCHAND

The first line remained nearly unstoppable in the final seconds of the second period. Bergeron stole the puck from Warren Foegele while he was on a breakaway, slipped the puck to Marchand who hammered it home to make it 2-2.

That Bergeron pass is RIDICULOUS. pic.twitter.com/kePD8IpZE6 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) October 31, 2018

DÉJÀ-VU

It didn’t take long for Boston to jump in the lead after the third period began. And much like the closing goal of the second, Bergeron and Marchand connected once again when Bergeron passed the puck off to Marchand who completed the wraparound for his second goal of the game and the 3-2 lead.

UP NEXT

The Bruins remain on the road when they travel to Nashville to take on the Predators on Saturday night. Puck drop from Bridgestone Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET.

