Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak’s Hat Trick Helps Lift Bruins To 8-2 Win Vs. Red Wings

Make that four straight wins.

The Boston Bruins got goals from three different lines and a hat trick from David Pastrnak in Saturday afternoon’s 8-2 thumping of the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.

Tuukka Rask stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced while Jake DeBrusk scored twice en route to the team’s fourth win of the season, improving them to 4-1-0, while Detroit continues to struggle with winning in regulation and dropped to 0-3-2.

Here’s how it all went down:

PASTA, ANYONE?

The Bruins found life late in the first after beginning the period off slow. David Pastrnak netted his fifth goal of the season with 51 seconds left with a laser shot that found its way past Jonathan Bernier into the far corner of the net for the 1-0 lead.

MCAVOY GETS HIS FIRST

Boston upped its lead five minutes into the second when Patrice Bergeron won an offensive zone faceoff. The puck went right to Charlie McAvoy who sent the puck through traffic and off the skate of a Red Wing before lighting the lamp for the 2-0 advantage.

BRUINS TRIPLE LEAD

Jake DeBrusk decided to get in on the scoring fun seven minutes later on a Detroit turnover. He got the puck to just trickle between Bernier’s legs and over the line at the 11:26 mark of the second.

PASTRNAK GETS 100

Boston went on the power play and Pastrnak continued to show us his scoring skill. He took a no-look pass from Bergeron and sent a one-timer into the net to give the B’s a commanding four-goal lead with 3:40 left in the second. The goal also marked the 100th of the 22-year-old’s career.

DETROIT GETS ONE BACK

The Red Wings got on the board just 21 seconds into the third when they were on the man-advantage. Filip Hronek ended Rask’s shutout with his first goal of his NHL career.

HAT TRICK

Pastrnak did it again. The winger finished off a pass from Brad Marchand for the hat trick and a comfortable 5-1 lead just 2:05 into the third.

LARKIN STAYS HOT

Dylan Larkin continued to be a bright spot for the Red Wings. While his team was shorthanded he beat Rask to bring Detroit within three goals with 11:37 left in the game.

TOUCHDOWN, BRUINS

It was Anders Bjork’s turn to find the back of the net as the Bruins continued to hammer Bernier. Bjork came rushing up the wing from the neutral zone and snapped the puck past the Red Wings goalie to make it 6-2 halfway through the final period.

AND THE EXTRA POINT IS GOOD

The Bruins continued to do damage to Detroit. DeBrusk scored Boston’s seventh goal in the final five minutes when he redirected a pass from Brandon Carlo for his second of the game.

LAST SECOND JAB:

With 1.3 seconds remaining, the Bruins added one last goal to give the Bruins an 8-2 lead.

UP NEXT

The Bruins travel north of the border to take on the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night. Puck drop from Scotiabank Saddledome is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images