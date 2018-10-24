Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak’s Two Goals Helps Power Boston Past Senators 4-1

The Boston Bruins losing streak ends at three.

Thanks to some strong goaltending from Tuukka Rask (38 saves) and a strong game from the NHL’s top line, the Bruins were able to get back in the win column with a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

David Pastrnak had a dominant game, notching four points (2 goals, 2 assists), while Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci each had a goal of their own.

Despite how strong Boston played, it did find itself down a defenseman after the first period when Urho Vaakanainen was removed from the game with a concussion after taking an elbow to the head.

With the win, Boston improved to 5-2-2 on the season, while Ottawa slipped to 4-3-1.

Here’s how it all went down:

CARLO KEEPS IT SCORELESS

Rask can thank Brandon Carlo for keeping the Senators off the scoreboard in the first. A high shot trickled through the goalie’s pads and flirted with the red line, but Carlo lifted it out of the crease to keep the Sens from getting on the board.

NO. 9 FOR PASTRNAK

Boston struck first at the 11:17 mark of the opening period. Danton Heinen forced a turnover in the offensive zone and passed the puck off to Pastrnak who hammered it home for the 1-0 lead.

SENS TIE IT

With Ottawa on the man-advantage after a questionable cross-checking call on Zdeno Chara, Thomas Chabot sent a slap shot from the high point past Rask to tie the game at one with 2:09 left in the second period.

Chabot UNLOADS from the point for his 3rd goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/nzCpEeXKxI — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 24, 2018

BUT NOT FOR LONG

It only took 1:18 after the Sens tied the game for Boston to retake a one-goal lead. The B’s had a two-man advantage after Ottawa was called for hooking and too many men on the ice. Bergeron won the faceoff, passed to Pastrnak who faked out Sens goalie Craig Anderson and passed to David Krejci who scored on a wide-open net to make it 2-1.

FIRST LINE CAN’T BE STOPPED

Just 21 seconds after the puck dropped to start the third period, Bergeron gave his team some insurance while on the power play. The center tipped in a shot from Pastrnak for a 3-1 advantage.

Some solid hand-eye from 3️⃣7️⃣ for his seventh of the year.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8kPhb2WKIQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 24, 2018

CARLO DOES IT AGAIN

Carlo, once again, made sure the Senators wouldn’t score as he made his second save of the night while Rask was out of the net.

SECOND HELPING OF PASTA

The first line continued its dominance with 14:30 remaining in the third when Brad Marchand dangled the puck through the slot and passed it to Pastrnak, who found the back of the net for his second goal of the game and 10th of the season.

UP NEXT

The Bruins return home Thursday when they welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Bruins Wrap is presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images