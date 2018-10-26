Bruins Wrap: Zdeno Chara, Jake DeBrusk Score In 3-0 Win Over Flyers

The Boston Bruins seem glad to be home.

After going 1-1-2 in their Canadian road trip, the Bruins returned to TD Garden and earned a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

There was nothing doing on the scoresheet in the first and third periods, but goals from Zdeno Chara and Jake DeBrusk in the middle 20 minutes made the difference.

Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves for the Bruins, while Flyers netminder Brian Elliott turned away 22 shots.

The Bruins climb to 6-2-2 with the win, while the Flyers fall to 4-6-0.

Here’s how it all went down.

QUIET FIRST

Neither side could create many chances in the first period as both posted seven shots apiece. Each team got one opportunity on the power play but couldn’t get much going.

BRUINS POT A PAIR

Things remained quiet well into the second period, but heated up past the midway point.

Chara opened the scoring at 13:00. Danton Heinen worked the puck up to the point, where Chara was waiting. The captain uncorked a missile of a slap shot, beating Elliott and getting the Bruins on the board.

Just about four-and-a-half minutes later, the B’s extended their lead. With Boston on the power play, David Krejci skated toward the net and threw a puck toward DeBrusk, who was right on the doorstep. DeBrusk got his stick on it and tipped it in, upping the lead to 2-0.

CHAOTIC THIRD

The third period only featured an empty-netter, but it was a busy, physical affair. Steven Kampfer mixed it up with the Flyers on two occasions, even getting a double roughing against Scott Laughton at 6:38.

Chara sealed the deal with his second tally of the night, scoring on the empty net after sending the puck the length of the ice.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will have a night off before an Original Six matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.

