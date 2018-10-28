Canadiens’ Carey Price Denies Bruins’ Ryan Donato To Keep Shutout Alive

Carey Price was an absolute force in net for the Canadiens on Saturday night.

The netminder stopped a season-high 33 shots en route to Montreal’s 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. He came up big several times throughout the game, specifically on the Bruins’ power play, when he stonewalled Donato to keep the shutout alive.

To see Price’s save, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images