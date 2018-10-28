Canadiens’ Max Domi Breaks Jinx Vs. Bruins, Scores First Points Against Boston

Max Domi has struggled in his career against the Bruins, but that changed Saturday night at TD Garden.

The Montreal Canadiens left wing had played against Boston six times and never recorded a point while taking nine shots on goal and had a minus-6 rating. That all changed Saturday when Domi scored the Habs’ second goal of the first period during Montreal’s 3-0 win over the the Bruins on Saturday.

The Bruins had been getting strong play of late from David Krejci, who notched eight points through his previous seven games. But he was held to zeros across the board in the shutout loss.

To see how the two matched up after the game concluded, check out the “Bruins Breakaway Live” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images