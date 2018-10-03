Capitals Wrap Up Stanley Cup Tour With Opening Night Celebration

What a summer it was for the Washington Capitals.

The Caps claimed their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history last season with an exciting series win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Alexander Ovechkin and Co. proceeded to unravel a legendary title celebration, which included world travel and more than a few libations. The festivities will culminate at Capital One Arena on Wednesday night when Washington raises its Stanley Cup banner before doing battle in the season opener against the Boston Bruins.

