Cardinals Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

The Arizona Cardinals, with an 0-4 record, are the only winless team in the NFL through the first quarter of the season, but they have a good chance to pick up that first victory Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers have been ravaged by injuries this season, most notably a season-ending ACL injury to franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Here’s how and when to watch 49ers vs. Cardinals:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images