Celtics’ Daniel Theis Out Indefinitely With Plantar Fascia Tear In Right Foot

Daniel Theis is back on the shelf.
The Boston Celtics forward is out indefinitely with a plantar fascia tear in his right foot, the team announced Monday. Theis suffered the injury Saturday night during Boston’s 109-98 win over the Detroit Pistons.
The news is a tough blow for Theis, who missed the latter portion of last season with a meniscus tear. It’s also a tough break for the Celtics, as Theis provides great rebounding and interior defense off the bench.
The 26-year-old German is averaging 6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists through five games this season.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images
