Celtics Fans Go Crazy As TD Garden Shows Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Grand Slam

BOSTON, Mass. — What a time to be a Boston sports fan.

It was double duty for Bostonians on Tuesday night, as the Boston Red Sox took on the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Champion Series ahead of the Opening Night clash between the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

TD Garden already was plenty fired up thanks in large part to the returns of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, but action from Game 3 took the volume to another level.

Jackie Bradley Jr. provided the Red Sox with some insurance in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park when he walloped a grand slam to give Boston an 8-2 lead. Celtics fans orchestrated a “JBJ!” chant upon learning of the big hit, but when the TD Garden jumbotron actually showed the highlight, the arena turned into a madhouse.

You can watch the scene unfold in the video here.

The crazy part is, Boston fans likely will have more opportunities for these kinds of moments over the next few weeks, as the Bruins and New England Patriots are in full swing as well.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports