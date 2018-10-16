Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Joins Anta, Unveils Signature ‘GH’ Shoe Design

Gordon Hayward now is part of Team Anta.

The Boston Celtics forward announced Monday he and the China-based apparel company have signed an endorsement agreement. Anta will produce Hayward’s signature sneaker, the “GH,” and he shared a photo of its early design via Twitter.

New season. New beginnings. I'm excited to announce my partnership with Anta! GH signature shoe dropping next fall 🔥 Big things to come… pic.twitter.com/zTiHh5nbWP — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) October 16, 2018

Hayward’s announcement confirms earlier reports, which claimed he was set to join Anta’s NBA roster on a reported four-year contract. He previously wore Nike sneakers, but the company declined to match Anta’s offer, according to ESPN’s Nick DePaula.

Hayward and his fans must wait until next fall to sport his “GH” shoe. He’ll wear Klay Thompson’s Low PEs until then while he and Anta finalize the design of the “GH.”

Hayward’s Anta move represents another new dawn in his career. He’ll return to competitive action Tuesday night during the Celtics’ season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, having recovered from the catastrophic ankle injury that ruined his debut season in Boston.

