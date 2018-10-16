Celtics’ Hype Video Will Get Everyone Jacked Up For New NBA Season

The 2018-19 NBA season begins Tuesday night in Boston when the Celtics host the rival Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden, and if you weren’t already jacked up for the return of basketball, the hype video the C’s tweeted out Tuesday morning should do the trick.

The Celtics and 76ers renewed their rivalry in the 2018 NBA playoffs with an exciting second-round series that Boston won in five games. The series was closer than the 4-1 Celtics advantage would indicate, though, and that sets the stage for what should be a classic season-opening tilt Tuesday night.

