Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Lists Factors That Will Go Into Free Agency Decision

The Boston Celtics still have a full season ahead of them, but plenty of attention (for fans, at least) is directed on what will happen after the campaign.

Star point guard Kyrie Irving has an opt out clause in his contract that will allow him to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. He all but certainly will opt out, as it makes the most sense for him financially. And while a reunion with Boston isn’t a guarantee, since arriving at training camp Irving has made clear that the Celtics’ future makes sticking around pretty enticing.

While appearing in the “Forbes Under 30 Summit” in Boston on Monday, Irving again was asked about his looming free agency. And in giving another answer that will reassure Celtics fans, Irving detailed what factors will go into his decision-making.

Check out what the 26-year-old had to say, via Boston.com’s Nicole Yang.

Kyrie Irving on his upcoming free agency: pic.twitter.com/3cARHvf5pu — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) October 1, 2018

Celtics brass (co-owner Wyc Grousbeck and president Danny Ainge, in particular) also seem pretty confident that they can bring Irving back.

While a lot can happen over the course of a season, for now it seems like both sides have quite a bit of interest in making sure Irving calls Boston home for quite some time.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images