Celtics’ Marcus Smart Outlines Relationship With Boston In Love Letter To City

Marcus Smart has grown up so fast.

The Boston Celtics point guard demonstrated his feelings for his current hometown Monday in a short message he shared via Twitter. He describes himself in his post, we imagine as something akin to a love letter to Boston, as a boy from the south who has matured into a card-carrying “Bostonian.”

Boston: You have raised me for the last 4 years as I have gone from a naive southern kid to a championship starved Bostonian. I won't settle for anything less than banner #18. Purchase my shirt below with a portion of proceeds going to @YGC_Foundationhttps://t.co/LG1SkCalnL — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) October 15, 2018

The link to the order form contained in Smart’s tweet has another message from the Celtics guard.

“You see me dive on the floor and take a charge and give it everything I have… ,” he wrote. “I go out there every day and play like it’s my last. – Marcus.

“Marcus shows Boston his love every night, now show him some love back!”

Smart’s Young Game Changers Foundation provides support to family with with seriously and chronically ill children.

Few, if any, Bostonians would resist getting behind that effort, given how Smart feels about the city and surrounding region.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images