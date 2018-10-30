Celtics Now: C’s Make Good Work Of Pistons With Unbeaten Bucks Looming

The Boston Celtics are about to be tested.

After taking on the Detroit Pistons in back-to-back games the Celtics face the unbeaten Milwaukee Bucks before heading out on a five-game road trip. In this week’s episode of “Celtics Now,” NESN.com’s Rachel Holt details the tough road ahead for the C’s and the early test it presents.

Holt also takes a look at how the Celtics went about congratulating the Boston Red Sox on winning the 2018 World Series.

Watch the video above for the full episode.