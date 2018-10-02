Celtics Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch NBA Preseason Game Online

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers will square off at TD Garden on Tuesday night for the first time since Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference finals.

Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will not play against his former team due to rest, but C’s forward Gordon Hayward is expected to suit up for his third game of the preseason. This matchup is the first in a home-and-home set between these rivals.

Here’s how and when to watch Celtics vs. Cavs:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images