Celtics Vs. Pistons Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Only four undefeated teams remain after the first week-plus of the 2018-19 NBA season, including the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons own a 4-0 record heading into Saturday night, but they will have their work cut out for them to keep their win streak going when the Boston Celtics roll into Motor City.

The Celtics are fresh off an impressive comeback win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday and will look to notch their second consecutive road win against the Pistons.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Pistons online:

When: Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

